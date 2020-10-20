Facebook is testing a feature to help you connect with your neighbors

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook may soon be moving in on Nextdoor's turf with a new feature that helps users connect with others who live near them. The feature, called Neighborhoods, lets users display local posts, groups and marketplace items, a Facebook spokesperson said, confirming information in a tweet sent earlier Tuesday by social media consultant Matt Navarra.

"More than ever, people are using Facebook to participate in their local communities," the Facebook spokesperson said. "To help make it easier to do this, we are rolling out a limited test of Neighborhoods, a dedicated space within Facebook for people to connect with their neighbors."

Users can switch Neighborhoods, and have dedicated privacy options to manage activity in the group, Navara tweeted.

The feature appears to be similar to Nextdoor, a community-focused social network with about 27 million active monthly users. Founded in 2011, Nextdoor says its mission is to help neighbors create stronger and safer communities.

It wasn't immediately clear how many users are involved in testing the feature or when or if it'll be released to the wider social network.

Facebook cautioned that the feature is only in testing phase so the company can get feedback and make necessary changes.