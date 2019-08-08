Facebook test lets you subscribe to Motor Trend, Tastemade videos

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook wants to be more than a place to browse photos from friends, it also wants to be where you head to watch and discuss your favorite shows and videos. The social network on Thursday said it launching a test that will let some users sign up for video subscriptions on Facebook.

Facebook is partnering with just a few services to start, including BritBoxTV, CollegeHumor Dropout, MotorTrend On Demand and Tastemade Plus.

"We're testing video subscriptions on Facebook, starting with a limited set of partners," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. "We're excited to bring more of people's favorite shows and videos to Facebook, where subscribers can enjoy the content together with other fans. We'll be listening to feedback from our community."

Subscription prices for each of the services will be the same on Facebook as other platforms, according to Variety. Tastemade Plus costs $2.99 a month. CollegeHumor Dropout starts at $3.99 a month, and MotorTrend On Demand costs $4.99 a month. BritBoxTV costs $6.99 a month.

Facebook is testing subscriptions in the US and will roll them out in the coming weeks.