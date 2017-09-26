Getty Images

Facebook is building up its roster of sports programming by adding the NFL.

The social network said Tuesday it will show recaps from all games this season, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl as part of a multiyear deal. In addition to NFL game recaps, Facebook will also air shows "NFL Turning Point" and "Sound FX," which feature game highlights and other on-the-field action.

"These full game recaps and shows will deliver comprehensive coverage while enabling the active NFL fan communities on Facebook to watch and debate the top storylines from each week," Dan Reed, Facebook's head of global sports partnerships, said in a statement.

Hans Schroeder, the chief operating officer of NFL Media, added, "We have millions of fans on Facebook, and they continue to demonstrate an incredible appetite for NFL content."

The NFL highlights package comes as Facebook, the world's largest social network with 2 billion users, has already struck deals to stream Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer games as well as college football games this year. NFL highlights and related programming can also be seen on Twitter, and 10 Thursday Night Football games will be streamed on Amazon this season.

The partnership also comes as the social network and the league have separately made major headlines.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last week the company is turning over 3,000 Russian-linked ads to Congress as part of a federal investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. And the NFL is fighting back against fiery comments from US President Donald Trump, who said any player not standing during the National Anthem should be fired. The NFL's sagging TV ratings may see a spike as a result.

