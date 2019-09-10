Facebook talks up location tracking ahead of new iPhone privacy feature

Facebook appears to be trying to get ahead of a new iPhone privacy feature that gives you far more control over how often apps can access your location. The social network on Monday detailed the ways it uses location data and outlined how users can control location settings in Apple's upcoming iOS 13 and Google's Android 10.
"Facebook is better with location," the social network's Paul McDonald wrote in a blog post. "Features like Find Wi-Fi and Nearby Friends use precise location even when you're not using the app to make sure that alerts and tools are accurate and personalized for you."
More to come.
