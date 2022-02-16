Facebook Takes Center Stage in 'Super Pumped' Season 2

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Showtime has renewed Super Pumped for a second season weeks before dropping its inaugural season about Uber. Viewers will get another taste of tech startup culture in season 2 as the limited series will focus on Facebook's origin story and its meteoric rise. According to the cable network, the next season of Super Pumped will spotlight the partnership between CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg.

ViacomCBS (now Paramount) revealed the news during its investor conference on Feb. 15. Season 1 of the upcoming series is based on Mike Isaac's book, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and arrives on Showtime on Feb. 27. While the first installment explores Travis Kalanick's track record as a businessman and his bid to put Uber on the map, the second season will draw from Isaac's new book about Facebook.

Isaac, a New York Times reporter, shared his plans for the book on Twitter in January, writing, "I've decided to do a book on the company and those who made it what it is." Though Showtime already ordered up another serving of Super Pumped, there's no word on who will be cast as Mark Zuckerberg.

This is the latest Facebook-focused TV show in the pipeline, according to The Hollywood Reporter. HBO has a series in development called Doomsday Machine with Claire Foy tapped to play Sandberg. Catch season 1 of Super Pumped with Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Kalanick on Showtime this month.