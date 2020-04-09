Facebook supplies UK's NHS with 2,000 Portal devices to connect isolated patients

James Martin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Facebook has supplied the UK's National Health Service with 2,050 of its Portal devices to help connect some of the country's most vulnerable patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

NHSX, the digital innovation arm of the NHS, announced on Thursday that the devices were being distributed free of charge to hospitals, care homes and other settings including hospices, in-patient learning disability and autism units, following a trial. They are being given to some of the most isolated people in the UK, to help them keep in touch with loved ones who will be unable to visit them during the current public health crisis.

"Technology has never been so important to providing one of life's most essential things – the ability to communicate with the people we love regardless of where they are," said NHSX Digital Transformation Director Iain O'Neil in a statement.

The coronavirus has been found to pose a substantially increased threat to older members of the population, as well as those with existing health conditions. Almost 8,000 people in the UK have died in hopsital after contracting COVID-19 so far.

"We designed Portal to give people an easy way to connect and be more present with their loved ones," said Facebook's Head of Health Technology Freddy Abnousi in a statement. "With the global pandemic and social distancing measures, the ability to stay connected is more important than ever."

Facebook first announced Portal, a lineup of smart screen devices, in 2018. Their primary function is to serve as video calling devices, which they do well, although they have occasionally been criticized for privacy reasons.