Facebook sues two app developers for ad fraud

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook said Tuesday it's suing two app developers in Asia for making money from advertising fraud, highlighting how the social network is cracking down on abuse on the platform.

The app developers LionMobi in Hong Kong and JediMobi in Singapore released apps on the Google Play Store that infected a user's phone with malware to make it appear as if they clicked on Facebook ads when they didn't, Facebook alleges. That generated fake user clicks on Facebook ads in what the social network calls "click injection fraud."

"Facebook detected this fraud as part of our continuous efforts to investigate and stop abuse by app developers and any abuse of our advertising products," Jessica Romero, Facebook's director of platform enforcement and litigation said in a blog post.

CNET reached out to Facebook about how many people and advertisers were impacted. Facebook said it didn't have anything else to add beyond what's in the lawsuit.

LionMobi and JediMobi didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.