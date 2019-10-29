Facebook sues surveillance company NSO Group over alleged WhatsApp hack

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Facebook is taking legal action against the Israeli surveillance company NSO Group, claiming that the company was behind a targeted hacking campaign against people using WhatsApp. In court documents, the tech giant argued that the NSO Group created an exploit used to hack into people's devices through WhatsApp.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, alleges that NSO Group was responsible for a security flaw that allowed potential hackers to install spyware through a phone call, first reported in May by the Financial Times. Targeted victims would not need to pick up the phone or take any action to get infected, and it affected both iPhones and Android devices.

The NSO Group is an Israeli surveillance company, which WhatsApp described as "spyware" in its lawsuit. The organization has helped create software to spy on encrypted devices, including the "Pegasus" spyware.

The NSO Group did not respond to a request for comment.

While spyware like Pegasus and the WhatsApp exploit are not widespread, the malware is used for targeted attacks on specific people. WhatsApp said it believes about 1,400 people had been targeted by the phone call exploit, which included journalists, attorneys, human rights activists, government officials, political dissidents and diplomats.

"This attack was developed to access messages after they were decrypted on an infected device, abusing in-app vulnerabilities and the operating systems that power our mobile phones," WhatsApp said in a statement.

The victims were in countries including Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. In a column published in the Washington Post on Tuesday, WhatsApp's head Will Cathart said the hackers behind the exploit were using services and internet-hosting services associated with the NSO Group.

"While their attack was highly sophisticated, their attempts to cover their tracks were not entirely successful," Cathart said.

This is the second lawsuit Facebook has filed this week to protect its digital security, after suing two domain hosts over phishing websites targeting the social network on Monday.

The lawsuit alleges that the NSO Group violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by creating the WhatsApp vulnerability and exploiting it. The company is seeking a permanent injunction to ban the NSO Group from using WhatsApp again.

"This is the first time that an encrypted messaging provider is taking legal action against a private entity that has carried out this type of attack against its users," WhatsApp said.

You can read the full lawsuit here: