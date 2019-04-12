Facebook spent $20 million on Mark Zuckerberg’s security last year

James Martin/CNET

It takes a lot of money to protect Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook on Friday said it spent $20 million on personal security for the CEO, according to an SEC filing.

Like some other founder-CEOs (including Google's Larry Page and Apple's late cofounder Steve Jobs), Zuckerberg only takes a $1 salary each year. But his total compensation was $22.6 million, spent mostly on an "overall security program" for him and his family at home and during personal travel. That number more than doubled since 2017, when he made $9.1 million in total compensation.

The company also said it spent $2.6 million on private plane costs. The figure, which is also included in his total compensation, is up from $1.5 million a year before. Facebook said the aircraft expenses went to charter companies and included "passenger fees, fuel, crew, and catering costs."

Facebook also said it spent $2.9 million on personal security for COO Sheryl Sandberg, up slightly from the $2.6 million a year before. The company spent more than $900,000 her private plane costs.

The social network declined to comment beyond the filing.

The spike in security and travel costs come as Facebook faces the most tumultuous period in its history. The social network has been under intense scrutiny for election interference, data misuse and being unable to police toxic content on its platform.

Facebook also said Friday it's shaking up its board. The company said it won't renominate Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, and nominated Peggy Alford, PayPal's senior vice president of core markets. If approved at the company's annual stockholders meeting in May, Alford would be the first African-American woman to serve on Facebook's board of directors.