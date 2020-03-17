Facebook spam filter reportedly blocking coronavirus links

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook's News Feed spam filter appears to be malfunctioning Tuesday, blocking links to legitimate websites, preventing users from sharing them, including some links to coronavirus information.

A source tipped off TechCrunch to the issue, but it wasn't immediately clear what the cause of the disruption is. Not all coronavirus links appear to be affected by the bug.

Facebook has been battling the spread of misinformation and harmful content regarding the pandemic. The social network said in January it would remove posts about false cures and prevention methods as well as content that discourages people from seeking treatment. The company is also blocking hashtags being used to spread misinformation about the outbreak on Instagram.

Facebook representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.