Facebook spam filter blocking legitimate links, including some to coronavirus information

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook's News Feed spam filter is malfunctioning on Tuesday, blocking links to legitimate websites and preventing users from sharing them, including some links to coronavirus information.

A source tipped off TechCrunch to the issue, but it wasn't immediately clear what the cause of the disruption is. Not all coronavirus links appear to be affected by the bug.

Facebook said it was aware of the issue and working on a solution.

"We're on this -- this is a bug in an anti-spam system, unrelated to any changes in our content moderator workforce," Guy Rosen, who oversees Facebook's work on safety and integrity said in a tweet. "We're in the process of fixing and bringing all these posts back. More soon."

It's unclear if the bug is just impacting coronavirus-related content or other news links and Facebook posts. Some users responding to Rosen's tweet reported that other posts such as cat photos, a community flier and an article about gaming in quarantine were being flagged as spam.

CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson tweeted that Facebook flagged a Dallas Morning News article about two students testing positive for coronavirus as spam. The post was later restored.

Incredible. @Facebook said my post of this Dallas Morning News article highlighting that two people in their 20s and 30s are in critical care in Dallas County and that young people aren’t invincible went against their guidelines and was removed.https://t.co/HqoIdzzcSi — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 17, 2020

Attorney Mike Godwin said in a tweet that Facebook also marked a coronavirus-related Times of Israel article as spam. "Facebook decided that my posting of this Times of Israel article is spam. (It's not spam.)," Godwin tweeted.

Facebook decided that my posting of this Times of Israel article is spam. (It’s not spam.) pic.twitter.com/3NqUbiwmyi — Mike Godwin (@sfmnemonic) March 17, 2020

A Facebook spokeswoman said the company is still looking into the issue and will share more when it's available.

Facebook has been battling the spread of misinformation and harmful content regarding the pandemic. The social network said in January that it would remove posts about false cures and prevention methods as well as content that discourages people from seeking treatment. The company is also blocking hashtags that're being used to spread misinformation about the outbreak on Instagram.

Facebook has also banned ads that mention a cure or preventative measures for the disease.