Facebook shuts down Iran-based misinformation campaign targeting US

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook continues to crack down on accounts exhibiting inauthentic behavior as a way to create political strife. The company's latest report shows it took down several accounts based in Iran that targeted the US.

The social media platform said Wednesday it shut down six Facebook accounts and five Instagram accounts based in Iran that were part of a network attempting to create foreign interference in the US. Individuals used fake accounts to share political news stories, try to contact public officials and post in various groups. They focused on content dealing with the US elections, religion, immigration policy and other political issues.

Facebook

Along with the fake accounts based in Iran, Facebook reported it shut down numerous Russia-based accounts targeting Ukraine and a campaign based in Vietnam and Myanmar focusing on Myanmar.

In recent years, Facebook closed thousands of Iranian accounts and Russian accounts that were attempting foreign interference.

Originally published Feb. 12, 7:19 a.m. PT.

Update, 7:27 a.m. PT: Adds background details.