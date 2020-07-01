Facebook to shut down experimental Hobbi app

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Facebook is shutting down Hobbi, an experimental app aimed at documenting your hobbies and interests. Hobbi users received a notification that the app will be closing up shop as of July 10, according to a Wednesday report by Techcrunch.

The app, developed by Facebook's New Product Experimentation team, launched in February for iOS as a Pinterest-like app for organizing and saving photos of personal projects such as baking, ceramics, gardening, arts & crafts and more. From these photos, users could share videos of their projects with friends and family.

Facebook confirmed that the NPE team will be shuttering its hobby focused app.

"Many of NPE's products start small," a Facebook spokesperson said Wednesday. "We expect to have to shut down apps when they're not catching on, but we also hope to learn from these experiments so that we can build better, more interesting apps in the future."

Hobbi is one of many apps the NPE team has launched since last summer, including Whale, an app for making memes; Bump, a conversation app; and Tuned, a music app. Last month Facebook's NPE team also launched three other experimental apps: a voice call app called CatchUp; Venue, an app aimed at connecting fans and commentators during live events; and a Tik-Tok inspired music-making app called Collab.