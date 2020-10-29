Facebook shows growth despite ad boycott and coronavirus pandemic

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street's expectations even as advertisers boycotted the social network to put pressure on the company to do more to combat hate speech.

Major brands, including the North Face, Verizon and Unilever, said they would pull advertising from Facebook. Civil rights groups called on businesses to pause spending on Facebook ads in July, the start of quarter, as part of a campaign called Stop Hate for Profit. Some businesses said they would pull ads from Facebook and other social networks for the rest of the year.

The earnings report came a day after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by US senators about the content Facebook leaves up or pulls down. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also testified before the Senate Commerce Committee, which held a hearing about a federal law that shields internet platforms for user-generated content.

The issue of content moderation has taken on new significance as more people turn to social networks to stay in touch with friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic. The increase in use has prompted criticism that Facebook and its peers aren't pulling down enough misinformation, particularly ahead of next week's contentious presidential election.

In the third quarter, 2.74 billion people logged into Facebook each month, a rise of 12% compared to the same period last year. Facebook posted revenue of $21.47 billion in the third quarter, beating expectations of $19.8 billion. The company earned $2.71 per share, above the $1.90 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Doubling down on new products and safeguarding election integrity

Facebook is still looking for ways to grow while fending off competitors such as short-form video app TikTok.

In August, Facebook-owned Instagram introduced a feature called Reels that lets users post videos with music and other effects such as slowing or speeding up a video. The new feature, though, doesn't appear to be a big threat to TikTok's growth.

The social network is also looking for new products to sell, including possible smart glasses. Zuckerberg said last month Facebook had partnered with EssilorLuxottica, which owns eyewear brands including Ray-Ban. Connected glasses could hit the market next year.

Facebook is also moving forward with plans to integrate Messenger, Instagram direct messaging and WhatsApp, a messaging service the social network owns. Facebook users can now send a message to an Instagram user without having to download or switch to another app.

Facebook has also been taking steps to safeguard the upcoming presidential election. The company said it will label posts if a candidate declares premature victory.

The company is also restricting political advertising.

Facebook said it is no longer accepting new political ads a week before election day on Nov. 3. The social network is also banning political ads in the US after the polls close indefinitely.