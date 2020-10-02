Facebook shares response to Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix's documentary The Social Dilemma has sparked conversations about social media's impact on our lives and mental health, and Facebook has now officially joined the discussion. The company shared a post on its site Friday titled "What 'The Social Dilemma' Gets Wrong," in which it says the documentary "buries the substance in sensationalism."

Facebook complains that the film's creators don't include insights from current employees at the companies mentioned, or from people who have alternate viewpoints.

"Rather than offer a nuanced look at technology, it gives a distorted view of how social media platforms work to create a convenient scapegoat for what are difficult and complex societal problems," Facebook writes. "They also don't acknowledge—critically or otherwise—the efforts already taken by companies to address many of the issues they raise. Instead, they rely on commentary from those who haven't been on the inside for many years."

The company then goes into a list of aspects it says the film "gets wrong." When it comes to the issue of addiction, Facebook says: "Our News Feed product teams are not incentivized to build features that increase time-spent on our products. Instead we want to make sure we offer value to people, not just drive usage."

Facebook points to an example in 2018 when it changed its News Feed ranking to prioritize "meaningful social interactions" rather than things like viral videos. The company says this move led to a decrease of 50 million hours a day worth of time on the platform. "That isn't the kind of thing you do if you are simply trying to drive people to use your services more," the company wrote.

Next, the company refuted the idea that users are the product, noting, "Facebook is funded by advertising so that it remains free for people." It also defended its use of algorithms, saying that Facebook's "keeps the platform relevant and useful." It pointed to other platforms that use algorithms, including Netflix, adding: "Portraying algorithms as 'mad' may make good fodder for conspiracy documentaries, but the reality is a lot less entertaining."

