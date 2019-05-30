Facebook shareholders say Mark Zuckerberg holds too much power

Queenie Wong/CNET

Facebook's long list of scandals has raised concerns, including from shareholders, that CEO Mark Zuckerberg wields too much power over the company.

The social network was used to spread fake news during elections, fuel hate speech in Myanmar and livestream killings. Facebook is also facing a record $5 billion fine from the Federal Trade Commission for its alleged failures to protect user privacy.

On Thursday, eight shareholder proposals, including some that attempted to rein in Zuckerberg's power, failed to pass. The results weren't surprising because Zuckerberg has the majority voting power over the company. That's because Zuckerberg, who is also chairman of Facebook's board of directors, owns a class of stock called Class B that have 10 votes per share.

One of the stockholder proposals would have required that Facebook select an independent board chair. Another would have eliminated Facebook's Class B shares.

Calls to rein in Zuckerberg's control over the company aren't new, but they've escalated as the company continues to be plagued by more problems including around data privacy and security. Even one of Facebook's co-founder Chris Hughes have called for regulators to break up Facebook.

Outside of the meeting at Hotel Nia in Menlo Park, a small group of protesters from advocacy groups SumOfUs and Bend the Arc held up a giant inflatable angry emoji along with signs that read "Break Up Facebook" and "Vote No on Zuckerberg." Conservatives from another group called Take California Back came with a megaphone and alleged that the social network, which banned several far-right figures earlier this month, was censoring free speech. On Wednesday, nonprofit Fight for the Future projected a giant sign that read "Fire Mark Zuckerberg" on the side of Hotel Nia, according to a Medium post from the group.

"We believe that Facebook is out of control," said Arielle Cohen, a national organizer for Bend the Arc during the meeting on Thursday. "It is too large and too complex to be managed effectively."

The group put forward a proposal asking Facebook to look at "strategic alternatives," including splitting up Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus VR from the company and eliminating Class B shares.

Zuckerberg signaled during the meeting that he didn't have plans to relinquish his control of the company but pushed for more government regulation.

"I think the big question that we need to answer is what is the right framework," he said.

Facebook stockholders rejected proposals on other topics, including one that asked Facebook to prepare a report on workforce diversity that includes information about what the company is doing to support employees "who do not share all or part of Silicon Valley's dominant political ideology."

Shareholders elected eight members to Facebook's board of directors, including PayPal executive Peggy Alford, who will be the first African-American woman to join the board. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, who has served on Facebook's board since 2011, wasn't nominated for reelection. Erskine Bowles, the president emeritus of the University of North Carolina, is also leaving the board.