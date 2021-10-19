Pixel 6 event CNET Deal Days are here Apple event recap AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro Bitcoin-linked ETF starts trading on NYSE Cowboy Bebop teaser

Facebook settles with Justice Department in hiring discrimination suit

The social network was accused of favoring H-1B visa workers over US workers for high-paying jobs.

facebook-logo-phone-4611
Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook has agreed to pay a $4.75 million penalty and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to settle a lawsuit from the Department of Justice that accused the social media giant of discriminating against US workers in favor of immigrant workers with temporary work visas for high-paying jobs.

The lawsuit was filed in December 2020 amid the Trump administration's increased scrutiny of a temporary work visa, known as the H-1B visa, used by tech companies to hire highly skilled immigrant workers. 

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More to come. 