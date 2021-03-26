Facebook plans to start reopening offices on May 10

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Facebook on Friday confirmed plans to open its Menlo Park, California, headquarters at 10% capacity on May 10 if coronavirus case numbers continue to fall, as previously reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The social network's Fremont, California, offices will follow on May 17, its Sunnyvale, California, location on May 24 and its downtown San Francisco towers on June 7.

All employees can work from home until July 2. After that, they can continue to do so until one month after their office reopening reaches 50% capacity. Facebook estimates that it'll be able to reopen its largest sites at that level after Sept. 7.

"The health and safety of our employees and neighbors in the community is our top priority and we're taking a measured approach to reopening offices," Facebook spokesperson Chloe Meyere said in statement emailed to CNET. "As we return to the office, we have a number of safety protocols in place including physical distancing and masks required at all times when in an office, and where possible, weekly testing requirements for anyone working on site."

Earlier this week, Microsoft said it'll start bringing employees back to its Redmond, Washington, headquarters from March 29. Its workers in the area will be able choose between returning to office full time, continuing to work remotely or adopting a hybrid model.