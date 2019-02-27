CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook says you'll get a clear-history tool later this year

The feature will reportedly make it harder for Facebook to use data collected by third parties.

Facebook CFO David Wehner says the clear-history feature is coming out this year. 

After being promised in early 2018, Facebook's "clear history" privacy tool may finally be on its way.  

Facebook CFO David Wehner on Tuesday said the company will launch the feature for clearing your browsing history on the social network later this year, according to CNBC. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the news. 

"Broadly, [the feature is] going to give us some headwinds in terms of being able to target as effectively as before," Wehner reportedly said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2019 in San Francisco.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the privacy tool  in 2018. In December, the company said it expected to start testing the feature this spring.

The clear-history feature will let you view information about apps and websites you've used and delete data directly from your Facebook account. Wehner reportedly said the feature will make it harder for Facebook to use data collected by third parties to target ads to certain groups of users.

