Facebook says over 1.25 billion people visit Watch tab monthly

Angela Lang/CNET

On Thursday, Facebook said that more than 1.25 billion people visit video hub, called Facebook Watch, every month to watch and share videos. That's nearly half of the social network's 2.7 billion monthly active users.

"Since Facebook Watch launched globally in 2018, it's become the go-to place to discover videos across Facebook for whatever you're into -- whether that's live events, shows, sports, news or music videos," the company said in a blog post.

Facebook Watch is a free video service you can access from the Facebook app or website. It has original shows and live sports, though the giant social media company reportedly cut back spending on those earlier this year.

Facebook told CNET that it calculates viewers by the number of people who spend at least one minute in Watch each month. The social network's count also includes any video viewed on the Watch tab, not just original series.