Facebook says millions of Instagram passwords were exposed internally

If you're an Instagram user, you may want to change your password.

On Thursday, Facebook said it found more Instagram passwords that were stored in plain text, which means that the tech giant's employees could have read them. The social network revealed the problem in March, but said at the time that tens of thousands of Instagram users were affected. Now Facebook says that it was millions of Instagram users.

"We will be notifying these users as we did the others," Pedro Canahuati, Facebook's vice president of engineering, security and privacy, said in an updated blog post Thursday. "Our investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed."

Facebook typically hashes and encrypts passwords so that even its own employees can't see them. That helps ensure that user passwords are protected and don't land in the wrong hands. The company discovered that hundreds of millions of passwords were stored in plain text after a routine security review in January.

The social network, which has more than 2 billion users worldwide, is also notifying hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users and tens of millions of other Facebook users that had their passwords exposed internally.