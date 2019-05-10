Facebook says it's suing South Korean social media analytics company Rankwave

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook said Friday that it's suing Rankwave, a South Korean company that analyzes social media users' data for marketing purposes.

"Facebook was investigating Rankwave's data practices in relation to its advertising and marketing services," Facebook said in a statement. "Rankwave failed to cooperate with our efforts to verify their compliance with our policies, which we require of all developers using our platform."

Facebook suspended apps and accounts tied to Rankwave, but didn't share which ones. Rankwave and Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNET has not been able to independently verify that the lawsuit was filed.

Facebook has faced a series of privacy scandals after revelations surfaced last year that UK political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica harvested the data of up to 87 million users without their consent.

Facebook hasn't responded to questions about what type and how much user data may have been gathered by Rankwave.

This story is developing...