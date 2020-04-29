Facebook says its Blender chatbot 'feels more human'

Angela Lang/CNET

After several years of research, Facebook announced in a blog post on Wednesday that it has built and is now open-sourcing a new humanlike chatbot. The chatbot combines a wide range of conversational skills including personality, knowledge and empathy to make the AI feel more human.

The social networking company has spent years studying conversational AI, but this is the first time a chatbot has learned to blend conversational skills to appear more personable. The Blender can put on different personas, talk about nearly any topic, and show empathy, all while keeping up with a natural 14-turn conversation flow.

Facebook has released the code, model and setup information needed for researchers to contribute to the project in hopes of improving the AI's conversation skills.