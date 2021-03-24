Facebook says it disrupted hackers in China

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook on Wednesday said it disrupted a group of hackers in China that tried to spy on activists, journalists and dissidents by infecting their devices with malicious software.

The group, known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye, targeted under 500 activists, journalists and dissidents mainly among Uyghurs from Xinjiang in China who primarily lived in the US, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Syria, Australia, Canada and other countries, Facebook said.

The hackers used several tactics including creating fake Facebook accounts to try to trick users into clicking on links to fake news websites that contained malware. Some of these fake websites included Android apps with malware such as a prayer or dictionary app that targeted Uyghurs, an ethnic minority group native to Northwest China. Through the fake accounts, they pretended to be journalists, students, human rights advocates or Uyghur community members, the social network said. Facebook said it took down the fake accounts and blocked these malicious website links from being shared on the its platform. It's also notifying people that may have been impacted by the cyber espionage effort.

It's unclear how successful this group was in tricking journalists, activists and dissidents to click on these links and Facebook didn't have enough evidence to tie the hackers to a specific entity such as the Chinese government. The crackdown on the group, though, highlights some of security issues that the social network routinely grapples with as it faces more scrutiny including from lawmakers to do a better job of combating misinformation on its platform. On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are scheduled to testify before Congress about how they're tackling this problem.

Since most of the activity happened off of the social network, Facebook's Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said it's "tricky" for the company to determine how many devices were compromised with malware and what information these hackers gathered.

"You could have a very effective cyber espionage campaign that caused real harm that only get a couple of targets," he said in a press call earlier on Wednesday.

Facebook also said the group selectively targeted people by looking at their IP address, operating system, browser and country and language settings before attempting to infect their Apple devices with malware.

This isn't the first time the company has taken action against a cyber espionage campaign. In December, Facebook said it disrupted hackers in Bangladesh and Vietnam.