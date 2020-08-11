Facebook says coronavirus made it tougher to moderate content

Image by Pixabay; illustration by CNET

Facebook said Tuesday that the coronavirus affected how many people could review posts on the social network for violations of rules against content promoting suicide or self-injury. The COVID-19 pandemic also impacted how many workers could monitor Facebook-owned Instagram for child nudity and sexual exploitation.

From April to June, Facebook said, it took action on fewer pieces of that type of offensive content because it sent its content reviewers home. Users also couldn't always appeal a content moderation decision.

Facebook relies on a mix of human reviewers and technology to flag offensive content. But some content is more tricky to moderate, including posts related to suicide and sexual exploitation, so Facebook relies more on people for those decisions. The company has faced criticism and a lawsuit from content moderators who alleged they suffered from symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder after repeatedly reviewing violent images.

"Despite these decreases, we prioritized and took action on the most harmful content within these categories," Facebook said in a blog post. "Our focus remains on finding and removing this content while increasing reviewer capacity as quickly and as safely as possible."

The company said it was unable to determine how prevalent violent and graphic content, and adult nudity and sexual activity, was on their platforms in the second quarter, because of the impact of the coronavirus. Facebook routinely publishes a quarterly report on how it enforces its community standards.

Facebook has also been under fire for allegedly not doing enough to combat hate speech, an issue that prompted an ad boycott in July. On Monday, NBC News reported that an internal investigation found that there were thousands of groups and pages on Facebook that supported a conspiracy theory called QAnon, which alleges there's a "deep state" plot against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Facebook said that in the second quarter, it took action on 22.5 million pieces of content for violating its rules against hate speech, up from the 9.6 million pieces of content in the first quarter. Facebook attributed the jump to the use of automated technology, which helped the company proactively detect hate speech. The proactive detection rate for hate speech on Facebook increased from 89% to 95% from the first to second quarter, the company said.

The proactive detection rate for hate speech on Instagram rose from 45% to 84% during that same period, Facebook said. Instagram took actions against 808,900 pieces of content for violating its hate speech rules in the first quarter, and that number jumped to 3.3 million in the second quarter.

Facebook also took action in the second quarter on 8.7 million pieces of content for violating its rules against promoting terrorism, up from 6.3 million in the first quarter.