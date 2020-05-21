Facebook rolls out new safety notices in Messenger

Facebook

Facebook announced a new safety measure for its Messenger app today. Designed to pop up when a user is about to interact with a new contact that is acting suspiciously, these notifications will offer tips for blocking or ignoring conversations.

Whether or not these safety notifications pop up seems to be driven by machine learning -- a process by which artificial intelligences can improve at, say, spotting patterns in certain conversations and then predicting more effectively where a given conversation might lead. Facebook is already using such techniques to monitor conversations between unrelated adults and children, and it appears a similar approach is now being adopted more broadly.

In an email, a representative at Facebook elaborated on the reasoning behind the new feature: "These safety notices will help people avoid potentially harmful interactions and possible scams while empowering them with the information and controls needed to keep their chats private, safe and secure."