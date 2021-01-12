Facebook reportedly tells employees to avoid wearing company logo in public

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook is reportedly telling employees not to sport the company logo in public after the social media site last week suspended President Donald Trump's account and began taking tougher action against the phrase "stop the steal," which has been used by Trump and his supporters to push false claims of voter fraud.

"In light of recent events, and to err on the side of caution, global security is encouraging everyone to avoid wearing or carrying Facebook-branded items at this time," Facebook told employees in an internal memo reviewed by The Information. The memo was reportedly posted to an internal workplace board by Facebook's security team.

After a deadly riot on Capitol Hill, Facebook locked Trump's accounts over concerns the president's remarks could incite more violence before or after Joe Biden's inauguration as the next US president on Jan. 20. Twitter, Snapchat and other platforms have also taken action against Trump's social media accounts. The FBI and Capitol Police have reportedly warned that armed protests are being planned across the US and in the US Capitol in the lead up to the inauguration.

