Facebook reportedly pulls false political ad about Sen. Graham

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook has taken down a political ad from its platform for containing false information about Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, Reuters reported Saturday. The move demonstrates that while politicians' ads are exempt from fact checking, ads purchased by political groups aren't.

The ad, which was placed by the political action committee The Really Online Lefty League, claimed that Graham had supported the Green New Deal, Reuters reported. The broad proposal aimed to reduce greenhouse gases and move the nation to 100 percent renewable energy.

Since the 2016 US presidential election, Facebook has been trying to prove it's doing what it must to combat misinformation on the site and thwart election meddling from Russia, Iran and other countries. The social network has cracked down on the issue through a variety of means, including partnerships with fact-checking organizations and advertisements in newspapers.

Facebook said in September it would continue to exempt politicians from its third-party fact-checking process because their speech is considered newsworthy content. But not everyone is a fan of this rule, including some of Facebook's former employees.

The decision to not fact-check politicians' ads has drawn criticism from Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden. To illustrate her point, Warren took out an ad earlier this month that falsely claimed Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had endorsed the re-election of President Donald Trump.

Zuckerberg defended the decision on Monday, saying that by accepting political ads, Facebook was helping people hear the voices of politicians challenging incumbents. "From a business perspective, this controversy isn't worth the very small part of our business that this makes up, so this isn't about money," Zuckerberg said.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the Graham ad.