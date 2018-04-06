Facebook reportedly pauses project targeting patients' medical data

Bluetooth SIG

Facebook had asked hospitals to share anonymized data about the condition and prescriptions of their patients for a research project, according to a CNBC report.

However, the story goes on to say the project never went past the planning stages after the Cambridge Analytica scandal highlighted public concerns over the integrity of users' information.

"This work has not progressed past the planning phase, and we have not received, shared or analyzed anyone's data," a Facebook spokesperson told CNBC.

The "top secret" project was reportedly headed by an interventional cardiologist named Freddy Abnousi who was tasked with investigating whether Facebook information could "improve patient care, initially with a focus on cardiovascular health."

Yesterday Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accepted responsibility for research firm Cambridge Analytica compromising the data of 87 million member profiles.

Facebook did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.