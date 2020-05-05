Facebook reportedly prepping new, smaller Oculus Quest VR headset

Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook's Oculus Quest VR headset earned rave reviews when it launched last year. It now appears that the company is readying a second version, though whether it appears in 2020 or gets pushed off until 2021 due to the coronavirus remains up in the air.

Facebook is working on "multiple potential successors" to the Quest, Bloomberg reports, including some that are smaller, lighter and have better refresh rates for "more realistic content." The new headsets in development, the report continues, will also feature redesigned controllers.

By going lighter the Quest would, in theory, be more comfortable to wear for longer sessions, with Bloomberg reporting that the ones in testing weigh close to a pound (0.45 kg) compared to the 1.25 pounds of the original.

While still being able to be used independently of a computer, the outlet says it will still be able to be connected to a PC via the Oculus Link cable.

Bloomberg reports that Facebook was planning to launch the device at the end of this year though that date may move to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.