Facebook removes Russian, Iranian accounts for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

Facebook removed thousands of accounts from Russian, Iran, Macedonia and Kosovo for engaging in "coordinated inauthentic behavior," it said Tuesday.
The effort was spread across 2,632 pages, groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, the social media giant said in a blog post.
