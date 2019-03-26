CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Security

Facebook removes Russian, Iranian accounts for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'

It pulled more than 2,000 accounts, including ones from Macedonia and Kosovo.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp : Illustration

Facebook took down thousands of accounts linked to deceptive behavior, it said Tuesday.

 Getty Images

Facebook removed thousands of accounts from Russian, Iran, Macedonia and Kosovo for engaging in "coordinated inauthentic behavior," it said Tuesday.

The effort was spread across 2,632 pages, groups and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, the social media giant said in a blog post.

Next Article: Apple TV Plus is a streaming TV monster Netflix needn't fear