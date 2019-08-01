Facebook removes fake accounts it says are tied to the Saudi government

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook, which has been under fire for not doing enough to combat misinformation, said Thursday that it took down hundreds of fake accounts with ties to the Saudi Arabia government that criticized rival countries and posed as news outlets.

The social media giant has announced takedowns of fake accounts associated with other countries such as Russia, Iran and even the UK before. But the company typically stops short of directly linking fake accounts to a government.

"Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our review found links to individuals associated with the government of Saudi Arabia," Facebook's Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a blog post.

People behind these fake accounts pretended to be news organizations and created fake personas to run Pages and Groups on the social network. They posted propaganda about the Saudi Armed Forces and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Meanwhile, they also criticized countries such as Iran, Qatar and Turkey and attacked the Al-Jazeera news network and Amnesty International.

The Saudi Arabia government didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Overall, Facebook pulled down 217 Facebook accounts, 144 Facebook Pages, 5 Facebook Groups and 31 Instagram accounts tied to Saudi Arabia. These accounts spent $108,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads while raking up more followers. About 1.4 million accounts followed at least one of these Facebook Pages.

The social network removed these accounts for "coordinated inauthentic behavior," which means they misled others about who they were and the purposed behind the account.

Separately, Facebook also found another network of fake accounts tied to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. The social network removed 259 Facebook accounts, 102 Facebook Pages, five Facebook Groups, four Facebook Events and 17 Instagram accounts associated with those two countries.

"We are making progress rooting out this abuse, but as we've said before, it's an ongoing challenge," Gleicher said.