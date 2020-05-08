Facebook redesign goes live with dark mode, cleaner look

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook's redesigned desktop experience is now officially live, bringing a less cluttered look, brighter icons and a dark mode. The social media giant says most people should see the new desktop look within the next couple weeks.

Facebook first revealed the new design at its F8 developers conference in 2019 and began letting a "small percentage" of users try out the new look earlier this year.

The redesign looks more minimalist than than the older version, with lots of white space and brighter icons for things like Watch, Marketplace and groups. Facebook on Friday said the streamlined navigation, which is similar to the mobile experience, makes it easier to find what you're looking for. The home page and page transitions also now load faster, the company said.

If you're not in to all that white space, you can switch to a dark-mode background. Facebook said dark mode minimizes screen glare for use in low light and makes for good video viewing on Watch.

Facebook, the world's largest social network with more than 2 billion users, has seen a surge in people using the social network to stay in touch with family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, it also unveiled the first members of its new oversight board that'll review some content moderation decisions.