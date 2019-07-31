Facebook reached out to Netflix, Disney on new TV device, report says

Facebook

Facebook reportedly approached Netflix, Disney and other media companies about adding their streaming services to a TV chat device set to be released this fall, according to a report from The Information on Wednesday. The device will reportedly use the same video-calling tech that's in Facebook's Portal devices.

Facebook previously said it was working on "new form factors" that it would unveil in the fall. The new device, code-named Catalina, will work somewhat like an Apple TV and come with a physical remote and streaming video services, according to The information. Facebook also reportedly reached out to Hulu, HBO and Amazon about offering their services on the device.

Netflix declined to comment. Facebook, Hulu, Amazon and Disney didn't immediately respond to requests to comment. HBO also didn't respond but told The Information that it was having "no discussions" with Facebook.

Facebook's Portal, which allows users to make calls over the internet, was first unveiled last November. The device expanded internationally in April. At the company's F8 conference later this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook planned to add WhatsApp's end-to-end encrypted video calls to the Portal.

