Facebook ramps up crackdown on coronavirus misinformation, Zuckerberg says

Image by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Facebook is expanding its efforts to fight coronavirus misinformation.

In a post Thursday, CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook will let users know if they've interacted with any inaccurate information that's since been removed from the site. The platform will also introduce a feature called Get the Facts, which will house articles written by independent fact-checking partners that aim to debunk myths about the coronavirus. Get the Facts will be a part of its COVID-19 Information Center.

"Through this crisis, one of my top priorities is making sure that you see accurate and authoritative information across all of our apps. I hope all of you are staying safe, healthy and informed," he wrote.

Zuckerberg also said that Facebook and Instagram have directed 2 billion people toward accurate information on the coronavirus, up from more than 1 billion on March 25.