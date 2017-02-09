Facebook quietly rolls out a new weather app

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Brian Bennett/CNET

Don't miss the weather forecast just because you can't tear your eyes away from Facebook. A new mobile weather app is now making its way into the hands of Facebook users worldwide. The software, really a mini app that's part of Facebook's overarching suite of products and services, will add timely weather info into your personal news feed.

The data this app provides is pretty light, however, consisting of just current conditions in your local area along with basic temperature predictions plus a brief atmospheric forecast. Frankly, in a world swamped with a legion of mobile apps serving up weather data, Facebook's software offers nothing groundbreaking. Perhaps that's why the company is quietly rolling out the feature and not issuing a formal press release.

The new frontier is hyper-local meteorological data measured by personal smart and connected weather stations such as the Bloomsky. When info from these and similar devices are aggregated globally, it potentially becomes a powerful crowdsourced forecasting tool.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.