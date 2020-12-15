Facebook pulls down hundreds of fake accounts from Russia and France

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Facebook said Tuesday it removed hundreds of fake accounts from Russia and France that targeted countries in North Africa and the Middle East.

The account takedowns come before the general elections in the Central African Republic on Dec. 27. Facebook pulled down the accounts, which posted about news and current events, for violating its rules against foreign or government interference and misleading others about their purpose and identity.

The social network said it pulled down three networks of fake accounts, one of which had links to individuals tied to the French military. Facebook pulled down 84 Facebook accounts, 6 Pages, 9 Groups, and 14 Instagram accounts from France. The accounts posed as locals and posted comments supporting the French military, claims of potential Russian interference in the Central African Republic election and other topics.

Nathaniel Gleicher, who oversees Facebook's cybersecurity policy, said in a press call that the French operation has been running since 2018 but the company couldn't say how many people were involved.

"We don't have evidence that there is institutional control or commanding control from military leadership," he said.

About 5,000 accounts followed at least one these Facebook Pages, roughly 1,600 accounts joined at least one of these groups and around 200 people followed at least one these Instagram accounts.

Facebook also pulled down two networks of fake accounts with links to past activity associated with a Russian troll farm, known as the Internet Research Agency, infamous for interfering in the 2016 US presidential elections. The company pulled down 63 Facebook accounts, 29 Pages, 7 Groups and 1 Instagram account from Russia that mostly focused on the Central African Republic. The accounts posted about the novel coronavirus, the upcoming elections in the Central African Republic and other news.The second network of Russian-linked fake accounts focused primarily on Libya, Sudan and Syria. The operation included 211 Facebook accounts, 126 Page, 16 Group and 17 Instagram accounts that were removed by Facebook.

For the first time, Facebook said it saw influence operations engaging with one another by commenting on one another's posts or criticizing the other side for being fake. It's unclear why the campaigns were interacting with one another.