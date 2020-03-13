Facebook pledges $20 million to coronavirus global relief efforts

Johannes Simon / Stringer/ Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

On Friday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the social media site has established a COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO) to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Anyone can make a donation, Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Over $190,000 has been raised by Facebook users in one day on the way to a $10 million goal. According to the Facebook post, 100% of funds will go to prevention, detection and response work worldwide. Facebook also plans to match $10 million for the Center of Disease Control Foundation, but that fundraiser will launch in the next few weeks and focus on the US outbreak.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the search engine is also working to aid in relief by matching up to $5 million in donations to a new emergency fund. Google also said 100% of the donations will go to the United Nations Foundation in support of WHO's global COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Pichai tweeted the news on Friday.

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.