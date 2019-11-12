Facebook Pay will let you send money on Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram

Facebook

Facebook already lets you send money to your friends and family through Messenger but the company is planning to make it easier to keep track of payments across all of its apps, including photo app Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp.

The company on Tuesday unveiled a new service called Facebook Pay, which will roll out on Facebook and Messenger first -- starting this week in the US -- before it comes to Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook Pay users will be able to see their payment history across all of those apps in one place, according to its website.

"People already use payments across our apps to shop, donate to causes and send money to each other. Facebook Pay will make these transactions easier while continuing to ensure your payment information is secure and protected," said Deborah Liu, vice president of marketplace and commerce in a blog post.

Uniting payments on Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram under Facebook Pay highlights how the social media giant is trying to tie all the companies it owns closer together even as it faces calls to be broken up. Facebook is also working on a way for users on Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram to send messages to one another without switching apps. Last week, Facebook introduced a new corporate logo that makes it more obvious the social network owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook's efforts to expand payments and commerce on the social network comes as it faces criticism for not doing enough to safeguard the privacy of its nearly 2.5 billion users. It's also planning to launch a cryptocurrency called Libra next year with partners and is building a wallet to store the digital currency.

To access Facebook Pay, users will go to settings and click on Facebook Pay. On Messenger, Facebook Pay users will be able to send payments to other people, purchase games, buy event tickets and donate to fundraisers. You'll also be able to use Facebook Pay to make payments from select pages and businesses on Marketplace where users can buy and sell items. You can already do this now, but payments will be under Facebook Pay.

Facebook said it plans to expand Facebook Pay to Instagram and WhatsApp, but didn't specify when this would happen. The social network didn't immediately respond to questions about Facebook Pay.