Facebook pages get facelift with new page layout design

If your Facebook page looks a bit different today, you're not alone
The social networking giant appears to have rolled out a new page design on Tuesday, eschewing the previous three-column layout for one that incorporates only two. On the right is static information about the page, while the left side contains the feed of recent posts.
Facebook tinkers with its design from time to time, but this is a pretty radical departure from its previous appearance. In addition to the column change, the content on pages appears less cluttered, with plenty of eye-appealing white space and an increased emphasis on thumbnail images.
It wasn't immediately clear how wide-spread this rollout is or how different types of pages will see a facelift
Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
