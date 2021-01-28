Facebook oversight board releases its first decisions

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook's content oversight board on Thursday announced its first round of decisions, making rulings on five cases that involve hate speech, incitement of violence and other thorny topics for the social network. The board overturned four of Facebook's content moderation decisions and upheld one. One case that was originally selected for review was thrown out after it "became unavailable for review by the Board as a result of user action."

The independent board was established last year to make the final call on some of Facebook's most difficult content decisions. It chose its first slate of cases for review in December, selecting six from more than 20,000 brought to body since it opened its doors in late October 2020. Five of the cases were brought by users, while one was brought by the social media company itself.

In January, the board said it would weigh in on Facebook's decision to indefinitely suspend the accounts of former President Donald Trump. The social media giant blocked Trump's accounts on Facebook and Instagram following the deadly US Capitol riot on Jan. 6, saying his posts posed an unacceptable risk. The board hasn't yet released its ruling on this case.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.