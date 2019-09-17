Facebook outlines how its oversight board for content decisions will work

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook just can't seem to win when it comes to what content it leaves up or pulls down from the social network, constantly drawing scrutiny from lawmakers, journalists and advocacy groups.

The world's largest social network has been working on a potential solution: creating an independent board similar to a supreme court that would oversee some of its toughest content moderation decisions.

On Tuesday, Facebook laid out how its content oversight board will work in a final charter. The company still has other details to work out, but the release of the final charter signals that Facebook plans to move forward with its plans. Still, Facebook will have to prove to the public that the board is truly independent and that it can safeguard user privacy as the new body weighs in on some of its most controversial decisions.

The company has been holding workshops in Singapore, Delhi, Berlin, New York, Mexico City and Nairobi, Kenya, with hundreds of academics, legal scholars, members of international think tanks, free speech advocates and journalists to figure out how to set up the oversight board.

The board will start out with at least 11 members and likely grow to 40 members total, according to the charter. Facebook will select a group of co-chairs who will then select candidates for the board. The members will serve part-time for a three-year term and be paid through a multimillion dollar trust. It's expected to hear dozens of cases in its first year, but the board could expand their load to thousands of cases as it grows.

Facebook plans to select the first group of board members by the end of this year. The board will start hearing cases next year that the company brings forth first, but the social network's users will be able to appeal to the board during the first six months of 2020. With 2.4 billion monthly active users worldwide, Facebook's oversight board will prioritize cases that are significant, meaning they affect a large number of people, fuel public debate or threaten someone's safety or equality, the company said. They're also looking at content decisions in which people disagree about the outcome.

The board will be able to make policy recommendations to Facebook, which could affect all of the social network's users. The company said it'll follow the board's decisions even if it disagrees with the result unless doing so would violate the law.

"We expect that that will happen once this board is up and running and that will establish that it is independent," said Brent Harris, Facebook's director of governance and global affairs, during a conference call on Tuesday morning.

Harris said that the company was looking at people from different backgrounds and who have various political viewpoints. That could include former lawyers, judges, journalists and publishers who have experience in making decisions under a set of standards and working together in a group.

Facebook's formation of a board comes at a time when the social network has been accused of suppressing conservative speech, which the company denies. At the same time, it's been under pressure to do more to combat hate speech, misinformation and other offensive content. This year, Facebook faced criticism after it decided to not remove a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that made her seem drunk. Other social networks such as Twitter and Google-owned YouTube haven't announced plans for a content oversight board. Facebook said it set up the trust so other companies could join in the future.

"This charter brings us another step closer to establishing the board, but there is a lot of work still ahead," said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. "We expect the board will only hear a small number of cases at first, but over time we hope it will expand its scope and potentially include more companies across the industry as well."