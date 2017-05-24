Facebook recruits original shows from Buzzfeed, Vox

James Martin/CNET

Facebook has signed deals with companies already putting tons of video on its giant social network, including Buzzfeed and Vox, according to a report by Reuters.

Facebook declined to comment.

Video has been crucial for Facebook, which has been aggressively advancing the number of clips and live streams that bubble up to the top of your News Feed. The social network, trying to swipe the most advertising dollars migrating off television before YouTube and Snapchat do, has also leaned on video to keep people spending time inside its universe.

The deals also include social-cause-focused Attn and Group Nine Media (known for Thrillist, NowThis and The Dodo) as partners, according to Reuters. They're designed for the media companies to make scripted shows running about 20 to 30 minutes as well as shorter clips lasting 5 to 10 minutes, according to the report, which cited unnamed people familiar with the matter. Facebook will own the longer episodes but not the shorter clips. All the video will be peppered with commercials.

For the longer shows, Facebook will pay the partner company up to $250,000, the report said.

The company in December said it was eyeing the idea of producing original video content, and since then has signed up live sports like Major League Baseball to stream games to the social network. Earlier this year, it added a video tab to its mobile app and announced a plan for a TV app.