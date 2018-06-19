Facebook opioid searches will go to a federal crisis helpline, report says

Getty Images

Facebook users who are trying to buy opioids or are looking for addiction treatment will be pointed toward information about a federal crisis help line, the company reportedly announced Tuesday.

The social networking company has faced heat for illegal listings for opioids posted on its site. During Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony in April, Rep. David McKinley, a Republican from West Virginia, asked him why the listings hadn't been taken down.

The announcement also comes just before the FDA's "opioid summit," which takes place June 27 and is an effort to get tech companies, government entities, researchers and advocacy groups to take steps to combat the opioid crisis "by reducing the availability of illicit opioids online."

Kevin Martin, head of Facebook's operation in Washington, announced Facebook's new redirecting feature at an event on Tuesday, according to Stat. The company reportedly said it worked for months with a policy team that examined how the company could tackle the crisis. Facebook also brought in Avra Siegel, who formerly worked for the Obama administration, to head the opioids policy initiative.

Facebook reportedly consulted with Facing Addiction, a recovery advocacy group, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration when creating the feature. It'll become available sometime Tuesday according to Stat.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.