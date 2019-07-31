Facebook opens registration for Oculus Connect 6 conference

James Martin/CNET

Facebook on Wednesday opened registration for Oculus Connect 6, a virtual reality developer conference that kicks off in San Jose at the end of September.

The social network purchased virtual reality company Oculus in 2014 for $3 billion, and Facebook executives have talked about a future where the social network's users will be able to experience moments their friends and family share as if they're there in person.

Since the acquisition, Oculus has grappled with a number of woes, including a lawsuit and executive turnover, as it tries to make virtual reality more mainstream. To encourage mass consumer adoption, the company has been lowering the price of virtual reality headsets and releasing new products like the Oculus Quest that don't need to tethered to an expensive personal computer.

Facebook executives will get another chance to showcase their vision for virtual and augmented reality. The two-day event, which typically features a keynote from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is scheduled from Sept. 26 to 27 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

Oculus gave a sneak peak on Wednesday of some of the panels scheduled at this year's confab. Facebook employees will be talking about how virtual reality is being used for business and ways to build products that keep users safe from harassment and bullying. Another session will explore how AR and VR "actually deepen our connection to the world around us," Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook also plans to unveil new virtual reality games at the conference. Electronic Arts' Respawn Entertainment, which created the games Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, teamed up with Oculus Studios and will showcase new video game at the confab. Representatives from ILMxLAB, creators of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, will also be talking at the event about the game they developed for the Oculus Quest.

"Whether you're building immersive experiences for consumers or businesses, at OC6 you'll discover cutting-edge innovations, hear best practices to develop imaginative new worlds, and learn how to effectively distribute your work to a growing audience," Facebook said in a blog post.

The company said it will share more about the event as it approaches.