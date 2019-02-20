Facebook opens registration for F8 developer conference

James Martin/CNET

Facebook said Wednesday it had opened registration for its annual F8 developer conference.

The event, which has featured speeches from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other company executives in the past, will be held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on April 30 and May 1. The world's largest social network uses the gathering to showcase new products and features.

Last year, Facebook unveiled a dating app and augmented reality tools. The company also said it was working on a way for users to clear their browsing history, though it hasn't launched that tool yet.

Zuckerberg acknowledged during last year's conference that Facebook had had an "intense year" after revelations surfaced in March that UK political consultancy Cambridge Analytica harvested the data of as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.

Since then, Facebook's problems have piled up. A New York Times investigation in November raised concerns about how company leadership handled a series of scandals, alleging that executives ignored warning signs, launched an aggressive lobbying campaign and deflected blame to rival companies.

Facebook continues to face questions from lawmakers and calls for government regulation.

People interested in attending the conference can sign up on the website for F8. About 4,500 people attended the conference last year and Facebook encourages developers to register early because space is limited.

