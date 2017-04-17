Facebook on Cleveland video shooting: 'We need to do better'

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Facebook vowed to "do better" after the social network unwittingly played host to a series of disturbing videos that culminated in the shooting and killing of an elderly man.

The social networking titan said on Monday it would review its "reporting flows" so that people can flag video and other content that violates its standards. It's also exploring technologies like artificial intelligence to help prevent these videos from being shared in their entirety.

On Sunday, the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens, posted videos of his intent to murder someone, and the act itself. He later went on Facebook live to discuss the killing, according to CBS News. Cleveland police say a national search for the suspect.

The grisly videos are just the latest incident in which Facebook has dealt with disturbing content that has been broadcast to its site, available for users to share and comment on. While the company envision live video as a tool to bring people closer together, the dark, unexpected consequence has been the raft of suicides, rapes and murders that have appeared on the site. Facebook's role as an arbiter of this content came into question when two graphic videos played a critical role in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Facebook said it disabled the suspect's account within 23 minutes of receiving the first report about the murder video, and two hours after receiving a report of any kind.

"But we know we need to do better," Justin Osofsky, vice president of global operations, said in a blog post.

The company said that it didn't get a report about murder video until more than an hour and 45 minutes after its posting, and never received a report about the first video. It only received a report of the third video, a Facebook Live video, after it ended.

Facebook said that it has thousands of people reviewing millions of items every week. "We prioritize reports with serious safety implications for our community, and are working on making that review process go even faster," he said.

Facebook also shared the timeline of events:

11:09 a.m. PT: First video, of intent to murder, uploaded. Not reported to Facebook.

11:11 a.m. PT: Second video, of shooting, uploaded.

11:22 a.m. PT: Suspect confesses to murder while using Live, is live for 5 minutes.

11:27 a.m. PT: Live ends, and Live video is first reported shortly after.

12:59 p.m. PT: Video of shooting is first reported.

1:22 p.m. PT: Suspect's account disabled; all videos no longer visible to public.