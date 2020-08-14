Facebook has objected to the 30% fee Apple charges for purchases that take place within apps running on iPhones, a major source of revenue for Apple and an increasingly contentious issue for developers. The fee hurts businesses trying to take advantage of a new feature in Facebook's app to sell services like video streams or online classes, the social-networking giant said, according to a Bloomberg report Friday.
"We went through our usual channels to suggest strongly to them to waive their fee or to let us use Facebook Pay -- one of the two -- and they declined," Facebook app leader Fidji Simo told Bloomberg, adding that Google did permit the use of Facebook Pay. "Helping small businesses recover from COVID is a critical thing that all tech companies should help with."
The move comes a day after Apple and Google ejected Epic Games' popular Fortnite game from their app stores for trying to bypass in-app payment rules. Fortnite launched lawsuits fighting its case, setting up a battle over how much control Apple and Google should have over software that runs on the computing platforms they control. App store fees are a central point in Congress' new antitrust scrutiny of tech giants.
Facebook, Apple and Google didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Discuss: Facebook objects to Apple fees, becoming a big new app store critic
