Facebook now allows some cryptocurrency ads

Mladen Antonov/Getty Images

Get ready for bitcoin ads in your Facebook feed.

The world's largest social network said Tuesday that it now permits advertisements for cryptocurrencies.

But that doesn't mean you'll see a whole flood of content from the nearly 1,600 cryptocurrencies that're out there. Advertisers will still have to get Facebook's approval, submitting an application that lists any licenses they may have, whether they're traded on a public stock exchange, and "other relevant public background on their business," Facebook wrote in a blog post. The social network said it'll continue to prohibit ads promoting options and initial coin offerings.

In January, Facebook stopped ads promoting digital money because they were "frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices," according to a company blog post at the time. The ban would be temporary, that post said. In Tuesday's blog post, the company said that "in the last few months, we've looked at the best way to refine this policy -- to allow some ads while also working to ensure that they're safe."

Twitter, Google and Facebook all banned cryptocurrency ads, and Facebook is the first to ease its restraints.

The company didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment. A Google spokesperson said Google's policy remains the same. Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.