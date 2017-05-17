Facebook delivers another blow to clickbait

Jaap Arriens, NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook's making more changes to keep clickbait out of your News Feed ... and you won't believe what happens next.

The company outlined steps it's taking to do so in a blog post Wednesday.

One of those methods involves separating headlines that withhold information from headlines that exaggerate it.

"From there we identify what phrases are commonly used in clickbait headlines that are not used in other headlines. This is similar to how many email spam filters work," the post said.

The company is also testing this in different languages.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the blog post said you can expect clickbait to appear lower in your feed.